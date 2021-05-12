WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 5 notes

(Weather phenomenon as seen Tuesday evening from Alki – photo by Hana Alishio)

Notes for the day:

SIDEWALK DINING/SHOPPING: As previewed here, the City Council Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee meeting at 9:30 am includes discussion of extending these free permits until next May, and maybe making expanded sidewalk/curb-space shopping/dining permanent. The agenda includes viewing information.

STORY TIME: We’ve been including Seattle Public Library events in our calendar – including story times. Today preschoolers and toddlers can watch/listen at 10 am; here’s how.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: Noon meeting, online. Awaiting the agenda, but you can expect a variety of bridge-related briefings. You can watch the livestream here.

DROP-IN WRITING CIRCLE: In pre-pandemic times, this Seattle Public Library event was usually held in West Seattle. 6 pm tonight, writers can attend from anywhere. Here’s how.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7 pm meeting, online, for our area’s largest political organization. Go here to register for the link to participate.