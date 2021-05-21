WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Building break-in; ‘pretty convincing’ phone scam; dumped Novara bicycle

Three reader reports:

BUILDING BREAK-IN: From Laura:

At about 8:30 (Thursday) morning, a person gained access to our condo building near California and Findlay and managed to break into some storage lockers.

We will add the police-report number when we get it.

PHONE SCAM: The utility-shutoff scam callers are still at it, and Emily emailed this warning:

I live near the Junction and just received a scam call (a 206 number) from someone claiming they were from Seattle City Light and that my account is past due (it isn’t) and they were giving me a courtesy call because they were about to disconnect my electricity. They then gave me an 800 number to call to resolve my balance and prevent disconnection. I didn’t call the 800 number, I instead called Seattle City Light to verify my account was ok and they told me that there was a scam happening right now and that Seattle PD was investigating. Apparently a lot of people have been victims and Seattle City Light can’t really do much to help them. Just wanted to share in case they’re calling other West Seattle neighbors – the guy was pretty convincing!

City Light’s website notes: “City Light will never demand payment over the phone. If you receive a call from someone demanding payment and threatening to shut off your power, hang up immediately and call 206-684-3000 to confirm your account status. You can report attempted scams to City Light using our online form.”

P.S. Same goes for other utilities – if you get a call claiming shutoff is imminent, hang up and call the utility to check your status.

DUMPED BICYCLE: The photo and report are from CJ:

I found this bike stashed in my backyard this morning at 42nd Ave SW and Heights. Looks like a beat-up Novara brand that’s been spray painted silver.

Yours? Let us know and we’ll connect you.