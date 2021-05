VACCINATION: Clinics start tomorrow at Seattle Public Schools

Tomorrow is when Seattle Public Schools start offering on-campus student vaccination clinics for ages 12+ in partnership with the city. From the full districtwide list, the local schools’ dates are:

Chief Sealth International High School 1st dose: Monday, May 17

2nd dose: Monday, June 7 West Seattle High School 1st dose: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 18

2nd dose: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 8

1st dose: 2 – 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 21

2nd dose: 2 – 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 11 Louisa Boren STEM K-8 1st dose: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Thursday, May 20

2nd dose: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 10 Pathfinder K-8 1st dose: 2 – 5:30 p.m., Thursday, May 20

2nd dose: 2 – 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 10 Denny International Middle School 1st dose: Monday, May 24

2nd dose: Tuesday, June 15

1st dose: Thursday, May 27

2nd dose: Friday, June 18 Madison Middle School 1st dose: Tuesday, May 25

2nd dose: Tuesday, June 15

If the specific time isn’t listed, that should have been – or will be – sent to families via email. Signed parent/guardian consent forms are required; they’re available in seven languages, all linked here.