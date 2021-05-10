Remembering Frances A. Ratcliff, 1927-2021

Family and friends are remembering Frances Ratcliff and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Frances Ann Ratcliff, born May 7, 1927, in Libby, MT, passed away on May 6, 2021 in Seattle.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Golden Carlson, her brothers John and Norman, as well as her loving husband, Willard (Bill) Ratcliff. Fran and Bill had four children: Cynthia Goodman (James), Peter Ratcliff, Philip Ratcliff, and James Ratcliff (Paula). She had six grandsons: Jason (Martina), Jimmy and Jarrod Goodman, Nathanial (Erin), Jeremy (Ashley), and Christopher (Raylynn) Ratcliff. Fran was blessed with seven great-grandchildren. Fran is also survived by her sisters Willis White and Karen Layne.

Fran worked for Pacific Northwest Bell in Seattle and volunteered at Bassett Army Community Hospital in Fort Wainwright, AK. During Bill’s military career, they lived in Germany, Japan, Hawaii, Virginia, Texas, Kansas, California, and retired in Washington State.

They enjoyed many years together cruising Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and Canada. She had an infectious laugh and a smile that would light up a room. She enjoyed a Bud-Light while watching the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed but will always be in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, Sound Generations Meals on Wheels Program.