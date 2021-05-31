MEMORIAL DAY 2021: West Seattle notes

(“Bey” the Bald Eagle, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Good morning. Notes for the holiday:

TRANSIT

Metro: Sunday schedule

Water Taxi: Reduced schedule today

Sound Transit: Sunday schedule

HAPPENING TODAY

Junction flag help – 9 am and/or 4 pm, meet up with volunteers at the northeast corner of California/Alaska to help put up and/or take down the American flags commemorating the holiday.

Vietnam War veterans’ lunch – The Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard) invites Vietnam War veterans and their families to a free thank-you lunch.

ThE Clay Cauldron open house – Noon-8 pm, come see the new pottery studio at 5214 Delridge Way SW; find out about classes and studio-space bookings.

Outdoor-movie fundraiser – The Heron’s Nest outdoor community spacw (4818 Puget Way SW) hosts a movie (“Tank Girl”) to celebrate its 1-year anniversary and raise money – details here.

