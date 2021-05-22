MEMORIAL DAY: Invitation for Vietnam War veterans

(Photo courtesy Vietnamese Cultural Center)

That’s the Fallen Soldiers Memorial at the Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard) in West Seattle. It will be the site of a Memorial Day lunch, hosted by the VCC, inviting all Vietnam War veterans and their families for a reunion and gratitude. Center director Lee Ducly Bui, a South Vietnam Navy veteran, asked us to share the invitation for the lunch at noon Memorial Day (Monday, May 31st). No RSVP needed but if you hace questions, you can call him at 206-779 6874.