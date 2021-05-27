West Seattle, Washington

27 Thursday

58℉

BIZNOTE: The Clay Cauldron opens in North Delridge

May 27, 2021 1:36 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Frances Gifford has just opened The Clay Cauldron, a pottery studio, in North Delridge, and plans a Memorial Day open house to introduce her new business to the neighborhood. Stop by 5214 Delridge Way SW between noon and 8 pm on Monday (May 31st). You’ll be able to sign up for classes or studio use. She’s also planning a drawing for 25 percent off a class of your choice. And if you’re there between 4 and 6 pm, you can enjoy live music by Sundae + Mr. Goessl. (You might already know Frances from local involvement including the Alki Art Fair and Fauntleroy Fine Art and Gift Show. If you have questions, email theclaycauldron5214@gmail.com.)

Share This

No Replies to "BIZNOTE: The Clay Cauldron opens in North Delridge"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.