Hot weather on the way, but Seattle sprayparks and wading pools aren’t opening yet

(WSB file photo, Highland Park Spraypark)

The forecast for two days of hotter weather might have you wondering about the status of West Seattle’s city-run spraypark and wading pools. Seattle Parks had told us that this year’s schedule would be announced before the holiday weekend, but that didn’t happen. Here’s what we know so far: June 26th is the tentative start date for some, but not all, sprayparks and wading pools around the city. West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold said in a newsletter last month that she’s been told that the Highland Park spraypark – the only one in West Seattle – and the Lincoln Park and Delridge wading pools are among those that will open. We’ll publish an update as soon as the official info is out. And a reminder – outdoor Colman Pool at Lincoln Park opens June 19th (here’s the schedule).