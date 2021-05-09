Here’s the list for your West Seattle Sunday

(Peonies at Seattle Chinese Garden during last weekend’s Peony Festival, photographed by David Hutchinson)

Happy Sunday, and happy Mother’s Day. Quiet list today:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: As we do every Sunday, we’ve updated our list of more than 20 local churches’ online Sunday services (some offer in-person options too), with the newest links – see it here.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: This is one place you can take Mom – the grounds are open all day, its famous courtyard is open 10 am-5 pm. It’s on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus at 6000 16th SW.

AND RIGHT NEXT DOOR … the SSC Arboretum is open too.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Looking for a last-minute bouquet for Mom? Flowers are among the offerings at the Farmers’ Market, open 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)’

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!