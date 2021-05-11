CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 5/11/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic toplines:

VACCINATING TWEENS & YOUNGER TEENS: Seattle Public Schools is working on student-vaccination clinics, starting as soon as Monday. Tomorrow, a CDC advisory committee meets as the next step toward finalizing authorization for offering the Pfizer vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds, and after that, King County’s health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin plans a briefing at 3 pm.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: So here’s where’re we’re at tonight, per the today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*101,389 people have tested positive, 115 more than yesterday’s total

*1,544 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*5,973 people have been hospitalized, 11 more than yesterday’s total

*1,061,360 people have been tested, 2,090 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 99,420/1,527/5,897/1,047,286.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 159.6 million cases worldwide, 32.7 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: At 8:15 am tomorrow online, state health officials will present their weekly briefing and media Q&A. Watch the livestream here.

VACCINATION PROGRESS: 69.9 percent of King County residents 16+ have had at least one shot.

SATURDAY POP-UP REMINDER: We’ve been telling you about the plan for vaccination in The Junction’s 42nd/Oregon parking lot on Saturday. Today, the mayor’s office sent the official announcement – 10 am to 1 pm Saturday, with the first 50 people getting coupons for a free Husky Deli ice-cream cone.

