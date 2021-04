9:12 AM: Just received via text:

Watching Orcas from our house near Brace Point. They’re staying put for now, seem to be fishing. They’re at the southern tip of Blake island. Middle of the Sound. Look for seagulls overhead.

Let us know if you see them too!

9:28 AM: The texter reports they’ve moved south to the ferry lanes, now off the stern of M/V Kittitas.

10:01 AM: Northbound now, per comments.