WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Friday watch, with weekend alerts

6:07 AM: Good morning! Cloudy forecast today, with a high in the 50s.

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – Last day of this week’s plan – we’ll find out today if the Sylvan Way closure is indeed on for next week, and more.

SW Yancy closure – The closure between Avalon and 28th is because of the housing-construction project and expected to last three more weeks.

Weekend road work – More 9th/Henderson road panels, plus speed humps for South Park – here’s what’s happening where and when.

TRANSIT

Metro is on its regular schedule

The West Seattle Water Taxi is using the smaller Spirit of Kingston again this week

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

375th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 12th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.