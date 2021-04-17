West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: Football victories for West Seattle, Chief Sealth

April 17, 2021 6:13 pm
|      1 COMMENT
As Seattle Public Schools‘ high-school students get ready for part-time in-person learning starting Monday, a delayed major-sport season is winding down. Both West Seattle HS and Chief Sealth IHS won their football games this week – West Seattle over Nathan Hale last night, 24-0, while Sealth beat Ingraham on Thursday, 23-22. The Seahawks are 5-2, the Wildcats 3-1. Another major sport season is around the corner – the delayed basketball season starts week after next, for girls as well as boys.

  • DAFFY April 17, 2021 (6:31 pm)
    And a month-or-so delayed start of Track and Field also starts week after next: 29 April.  Meets every Thursday at Southwest Athletic Complex (SWAC) [Chief Sealth High School / Southwest Community Center] into early June, followed by Metro Championships also there on 9 and 11 June.

