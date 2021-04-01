South Delridge design review, school fundraiser, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Lincoln Park photo by Troy Sterk)

Here’s what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday:

DEMONSTRATION: Scott‘s twice-weekly sign-waving for racial justice continues at 16th/Holden, 4-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

9218 18TH SW AT DESIGN REVIEW BOARD: The Southwest Design Review Board meets online at 5 pm, first time this year. It’s the second Early Design Guidance review for a 5-story South Delridge mixed-use project, 9218 18th SW. The design packet and participation/attendance information are all linked here.

RAISBECK AVIATION HIGH SCHOOL BENEFIT: This Highline district school has West Seattle students, and a local parent says everyone’s welcome to participate in the PTSA’s fundraiser. A silent auction is online now here, and tickets for the 7:30 pm live event tonight are here.

HOLY THURSDAY SERVICES: See our Holy Week list of West Seattle churches’ plans by going here.

