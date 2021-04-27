Sewer overflow off Alki

From Seattle Public Utilities:

Shortly after 12 pm today, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) responded to a sewer overflow, caused by a blockage, into Puget Sound along Alki Beach and Bonair Dr. SW. Out of an abundance of caution, staff have posted signs alerting that the beach surrounding this area is closed to water activities at this time.

Staff will sample the water and work with Public Health-Seattle & King County to determine when the area can be safely reopened. SPU will update you when we have more information.

If you find flooding or sewer backups, please report them to the SPU 24/7 Operations Response Center at (206) 386-1800.