Sewer overflow off Alki

April 27, 2021 6:01 pm
From Seattle Public Utilities:

Shortly after 12 pm today, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) responded to a sewer overflow, caused by a blockage, into Puget Sound along Alki Beach and Bonair Dr. SW. Out of an abundance of caution, staff have posted signs alerting that the beach surrounding this area is closed to water activities at this time.

Staff will sample the water and work with Public Health-Seattle & King County to determine when the area can be safely reopened. SPU will update you when we have more information.

If you find flooding or sewer backups, please report them to the SPU 24/7 Operations Response Center at (206) 386-1800.

We are checking on the extent of the closure.

2 Replies to "Sewer overflow off Alki"

  • Cornergirl April 27, 2021 (6:18 pm)
    We have brown water from the taps at the Whittaker. At 3pm was only brown water in the toilets. Would this be related?

    • WSB April 27, 2021 (6:39 pm)
      Sewer overflow and drinking water are different systems. But if you haven’t already, please call that same number referenced above and report your brown water!

