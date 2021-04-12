SEEN OVER WEST SEATTLE: Army helicopters with something extra

Thanks to David for sending the photo. We got questions about those helicopters when they flew past Alki this evening, but no visual down here, and they didn’t show on the flight tracker we use, so they were a mystery until the photo came in. Discussion on Twitter notes that not only are they U.S. Army Chinooks flying out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, they have booms in front for mid-air refueling, which means they’re MH-47 special-operations helicopters.