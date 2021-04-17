West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Shooting victim found at Delridge/Andover, taken to hospital

April 17, 2021 9:12 pm
(Added: WSB photo)

9:12 PM: Big emergency response to Delridge/Andover after a report of an injured person and possible ‘gunfire in the area,’ per emergency radio. Avoid the area. Updates to come.

9:17 PM: Emergency crews are asking to block traffic from getting onto the eastbound low bridge – which would be open to all at this time of night – so they have a clear path for transporting the victim.

9:23 PM: Per radio communication, one man, about 18 years old, is going to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck, after someone shot into the vehicle he was in.

9:32 PM: Northbound Delridge is reported to be blocked at Genesee.

9:40 PM: The gunfire may have happened at some point north of Delridge/Andover; police plan to search along SW Spokane. They say they have no suspect description yet. Our crew has arrived in the area and confirms NB traffic on Delridge is blocked north of Genesee.

10:08 PM: In both a tweet and SPD Blotter post, police have used the 2000 block of SW Charlestown – uphill/east of Delridge/Andover – as a location for the shooting. They also say the victim’s wound is not believed to be life-threatening, and they ask for anyone with information to “call the tip line at 206-233-5000.”

8 Replies to "UPDATE: Shooting victim found at Delridge/Andover, taken to hospital"

  • CJ April 17, 2021 (9:18 pm)
    Reply

    Sounded like the individual emptied a full clip. I hope everyone is okay. A lot of emergency response!

    Just heard the police on loud speaker state they are blocking off Delridge. 

  • MC April 17, 2021 (9:21 pm)
    Reply

    There were 5-6 shots from the leading car going north and about 10 in rapid succession from the car following… I’m a block or so away from that intersection 

  • CC April 17, 2021 (9:22 pm)
    Reply

    We heard it from Avalon; around 10 shots. 

  • Pete April 17, 2021 (9:23 pm)
    Reply

    I heard at first what I thought were fireworks but then I thought gun shots at the rapid fire. Then after a few minutes a ton of sirens. 

  • Amy April 17, 2021 (9:26 pm)
    Reply

    Yes, we’ve been hearing lots of sirens, and a cluster of popping sounds that we thought might be fireworks.  Guess not.  We’re just above the Duwamish longhouse. I hope that the person who was hurt will recover.

  • n7oep April 17, 2021 (9:28 pm)
    Reply

    Delridge is closed from Genesee, northbound to the low bridge for transport corridor.

  • Dave April 17, 2021 (9:45 pm)
    Reply

    Not fun. WSB closure is getting old. We were right there on Delridge Ave at time of shooting. 

  • Delridge April 17, 2021 (9:48 pm)
    Reply

    Used the low bridge westbound just now. Took about 15-20 mins to get through to the 5 way intersection. Getting on to Delridge was terrible. There’s a TON of SPD/SFD going in and out of the area. Probably the best way in and out right now would be South through highland park area and avoiding Delridge Way or West Marginal altogether. Use your GPS, I should have listened to mine. 

