ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Spring-break Friday watch, with Delridge/Orchard work beginning

6:07 AM: Good morning! Another sunny and warm day, with mid-70s forecast again after Thursday’s 75-degree record.

SPRING BREAK’S LAST WEEKDAY

School’s out until Monday for Seattle Public Schools (and independent schools on the same calendar); middle-school and high-school part-time in-person classes start Monday.

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – Early update this week – Delridge/Orchard intersection work is expected to start today and last about a month.

TRANSIT

Metro is due starting tomorrow to increase the number of passengers allowed on buses.

The West Seattle Water Taxi changes to its spring/summer schedule starting Monday – all-day, 7 days a week.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

389th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 14th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is now open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Read about other changes ahead, here.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.