Notes for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Olympics panorama from Monday, by Chris Bratsanos)

Quick notes for the hours ahead:

NORTHWEST SEAPORT ALLIANCE: Port commissioners from Seattle and Tacoma meet online at 9 am as managing members of the Northwest Seaport Alliance. One item of interest on the agenda is an amendment to the agreement for a railroad “quiet zone” as part of the Terminal 5 project, related to other work that’s been, and will be, done in the port/city partnership. Watch the meeting here.

READING GROUP: Alki UCC‘s “Book of Joy” reading group meets again at 2 pm – info here.

DEMONSTRATION: Organizer Scott‘s weekly announcement of the twice-weekly event:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday, April 6, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, April 8, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

SCHOOL SURVEY DUE: If you have a 6th through 12th grader in Seattle Public Schools, the district asks you to reply to their “will you go hybrid or stay all remote?” survey by tonight.