Last regional Elks Lodge has an invitation for you

Service clubs/fraternal orders continue their work in the 21st century, quietly but steadily. In West Seattle, they include the Eagles, Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis, and Masons. But West Seattle doesn’t have an Elks lodge. The nearest one is in Burien, and it’s having a membership-drive event to which they’re inviting neighbors including you. Here’s the announcement we received:

Burien Elks lodge is opening its doors to the public for a membership drive. This event will be held on Saturday, May 1st, doors open at 7:00 pm. Cost is $15 per person or $25 per couple; there will be live music by Soulstice, light hors d’oeuvres served, and beverages available for cash-only purchase. This event is open to the public and members with proper Covid protocol.

The Burien Elks Lodge is one of nearly 2,000 nationwide lodges that are part of the BPO Elks of the USA. B.P.O.Elks is a fraternal order with over a million members and a 151-year history of charitable giving, including millions in scholarships, an inspiration to youth, a friend to veterans, and more. The Burien Lodge alone has given over $2.5 million back to the community in charitable giving.

This event will allow both our current members to bring in non-members, and those in our community who have no associated

connection with the lodge, to come in and view the lodge, meet members, and hear about all the wonderful things that come from being an Elks member.