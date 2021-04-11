Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Sunday!

Thanks to Robyn Kunsman for the photo of the Seattle Chinese Garden (on the north end of the South Seattle College [WSB sponsor] campus) on Saturday. We start again today with these traffic reminders:

EXPANDED LOW-BRIDGE ACCESS: Today is the second day that restrictions on the West Seattle low bridge start at 8 am weekend mornings rather than 5 am. (Here’s our Thursday report on all the changes in the works.)

TUNNEL CLOSURE: The northbound Highway 99 tunnel is scheduled to be closed until tomorrow morning.

Now, today’s events:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: As we do every week, we’ve updated our list of more than 20 local churches’ online Sunday services (a few offer in-person options too), with the newest links – see it here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, the market’s open. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET: 11 am-7 pm, the second day of the Spring Fling Native Art Market at the Duwamish Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)’

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: One week later than usual because of Easter, the community advisory committee for West Seattle’s city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment meets at 2 pm, online – the video participation link is here, phone-in number is 253-215-8782; in either case, meeting ID 858 5523 4269 and passcode 9701.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

TONIGHT’S SUNSET: 7:54 pm!

