FOLLOWUP: West Seattle recycling results – and your next local opportunities to recycle and shred

(WSB photo, March 20)

Two weeks after the latest West Seattle drop-off recycling/shredding event, we have the results! Forwarded by the West Seattle Junction Association, which organized the event in partnership with the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce:

Still have stuff to recycle beyond the regular curbside items? Fauntleroy Church is bringing back the Recycle Roundup, 9 am-3 pm Sunday, April 25th – this flyer lists what will and will not be accepted at that event. And if you need to shred – Daystar Retirement Village (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) is offering free drive-up shredding Saturday, April 17th, 10 am-1 pm – bring up to three boxes.