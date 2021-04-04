FOLLOWUP: Nantes Park improvements and artistic options – your input needed

By Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Additions and improvements with an artistic focus and international flair are coming soon to a small park in west Admiral.

At an online “community review” meeting on Tuesday night (as we previewed here), attendees discussed the proposed plans for Nantes Park (5062 SW Admiral Way), which was established in 2006 in honor of Seattle’s “sister city” relationship with Nantes, France. The launch of the Nantes Park Beautification Project this year will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Seattle/Nantes partnership, with a goal as follows: “The project will transform a small, rarely used pocket park… into something that is fun, family-friendly, accessible, and reflective of the sister city relationship with Nantes, France.”

Project organizers want to hear from you: In case you missed the meeting, this online survey is still open, but closing soon.

On Tuesday, the plans for temporary art installations and permanent walkway improvements were presented by Susan Kegel, president of the Seattle-Nantes Sister City Association (SNSCA), with assistance from project manager Pam Kliment from Seattle Parks. Go here to see the presentation.

In February, Kegel gave an earlier version of the presentation to the Admiral Neighborhood Association, as we reported here. In 2019, we shared details about an SNSCA survey seeking input about the project, which then moved forward on the strength of Seattle Department of Neighborhoods grants, the most recent of which was announced last November. Funding has also come from a West Seattle Garden Tour grant to support the creation of art tiles, and from the city of Nantes to support French-inspired designs. The art tiles will include designs by students in Nantes as well as students in Seattle (including West Seattle High School, which has an established exchange program, and Bishop Blanchet High School).

The concepts for the park involve an initial focus on temporary art installations (lasting approximately one year) as well as longer-term embedded art, inspired by French writer/illustrator Claude Ponti, who has created 12 art installations throughout Nantes. At the request of Seattle Parks, the project would include paving a walkway (in the same way it was was originally designed in 2004 but, because it wasn’t permanent, is barely visible today). Artistic elements would be included within and adjacent to the walkway and “seat wall” areas of the park.

Concept options for the temporary installation include, as described by Kegel:

Door Pots: “The story is that they are a mutant plant variety endemic to cities where they grow over doorways and gateways and make comments about passersby.” The idea for Nantes Park would be that the pots could be located either on the ground, on the concrete seat wall.

“The story is that they are a mutant plant variety endemic to cities where they grow over doorways and gateways and make comments about passersby.” The idea for Nantes Park would be that the pots could be located either on the ground, on the concrete seat wall. Plant Mimicry: “The poles are an accidental mutation (I guess Ponti likes mutations…) of a grass variety similar to bamboo, that have evolved the ability to grow faces on their tops that scare away birds so that they won’t nest in the foliage and raise noisy young that make messes. They are not edible and should not be fed but you can take their picture.” At Nantes Park these would be poles that have “faces” that could be crafted in a community workshop.

For the walkway, options for embedded art include “creature footprints” (bronzed, or stamped) leading around the park, perhaps into “fake holes” that could be commissioned by local chalk artists. There would also be interpretive signage around the park with information about the footprints (they idea being that the prints were made by whimsical creatures with French names), as well as details about the Seattle/Nantes connection and the stories behind the Ponti-inspired art.

Kegel said that due to COVID, much of the momentum of the project and the 40th-anniversary celebration stalled last year, but this year they’re making plans to move ahead and to get the community involved. The group hopes to do a weeding event at the park in May/June, followed by a community art workshop to make the “faces” in July (kids would be able to craft their own art faces to take home). She added that the group plans to participate in the Admiral Neighborhood Art Walk over the summer and will do some fundraising during the spring/summer to help fund “extras” for the park.

COVID-permitting, Kegel said all construction for the temporary sculptures, walkway, and art tiles would happen this summer and would be completed by September, with an inauguration in October. The sculptures would then stay up for at least a year, after which the walkway and permanent installations would remain. New plants would also be added to the park, as part of the project.

The meeting concluded with a Q&A session and discussion. Highlights below: