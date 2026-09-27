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WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 26 things to know about today/tonight!

September 27, 2026 6:48 am
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 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(Friday’s sky, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s our list of what to know as the first weekend of fall continues, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, after this traffic alert:

LOW BRIDGE CLOSURE: SDOT has the West Seattle low bridge closed to driving, with a revised projected reopening time – 9 pm tonight. (Please let us know if you see it open sooner – we’ll be checking periodically.)

WEST SEATTLE RUNNING CLUB: 8:30 am, meet at Alki Statue of Liberty (61st/Alki) to run with friends old and new.

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: 9 am, Westies Run Club meets at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon) for today’s run.

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION BLOOD DRIVE: 9 am-3 pm in lot behind KeyBank (44th/Alaska) – check here to see if spots remain!

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Now in the still-bountiful start-of-fall produce-and-products season, open for shopping and eating (as it is every weekend of the year, even holidays), 10 am-2 pm, California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.

MAKERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, 206 Makers’ Market at Jet City Labs/Revelry Room. (4540 California SW)

THE WORKS SEATTLE POP-UPS: 10 am-2 pm crafting outside The Works Seattle‘s new Junction location (4540 California SW) – make magnets – plus a 1-3 pm pop-up at Sound and Fog (4735 40th SW).

WATCH THE SEAHAWKS AT THE HYDRANT: Bring your pup! Weekly watch parties, with today’s kickoff at 10 am. (4541 California SW)

VISIT THE GARDEN: Seattle Chinese Garden is open to visitors 10 am-5 pm on Sundays, free but donations appreciated. (6000 16th SW)

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open today! Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? Look for it at, and borrow it from, the West Seattle Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, weekly action in The Junction.

FRESH HOP WEEK AT OUNCES: This only happens once a year! Open noon-7 pm today (3809 Delridge Way SW).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome Sunday afternoons (among other times) at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) – open 2-5 pm today, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MEAD-MAKING CLASS WITH MR. B: 1-4 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), follow the link to register.

‘DETENTION’ AT ADMIRAL THEATER: Second of two local screenings of independent movie partly filmed in Seattle, 1 pm. (2343 California SW)

FORBIDDEN FELINE FESTIVAL: 2 pm music fest in Georgetown whose organizers wanted West Seattle to know about it too – details in our calendar listing!

ARTSWEST MATINEE: Second 3 pm performance of The Chinese Lady” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW).

ORGAN ANNIVERSARY CONCERT: 3 pm, free concert at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor), as previewed here.

FALL FEST AND COMMUNITY MEAL: Free fun and food at Bethany Community Church (8600 9th SW), 4:30-7 pm.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Brian Fallon in-store at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 5 pm, LP pre-order required to attend.

ROOFTOP MOBILITY CLASS AT SUNSET: 5:30 pm with Lake Washington Physical Therapy West Seattle (WSB sponsor) and Seattle Strength & Performanceour calendar listing has the registration link. (1309 Harbor SW)

VIDEO MUSIC BOX AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm, info here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia begins at 7:30 pm – free to play, with prizes. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz with the D-Lux Jazz Trio at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) in The Junction.

Organizing, or helping with, an event that should be on the WSB community Event Calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

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