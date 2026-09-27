WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 26 things to know about today/tonight!

(Friday’s sky, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s our list of what to know as the first weekend of fall continues, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, after this traffic alert:

LOW BRIDGE CLOSURE: SDOT has the West Seattle low bridge closed to driving, with a revised projected reopening time – 9 pm tonight. (Please let us know if you see it open sooner – we’ll be checking periodically.)

WEST SEATTLE RUNNING CLUB: 8:30 am, meet at Alki Statue of Liberty (61st/Alki) to run with friends old and new.

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: 9 am, Westies Run Club meets at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon) for today’s run.

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION BLOOD DRIVE: 9 am-3 pm in lot behind KeyBank (44th/Alaska) – check here to see if spots remain!

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Now in the still-bountiful start-of-fall produce-and-products season, open for shopping and eating (as it is every weekend of the year, even holidays), 10 am-2 pm, California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.

MAKERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, 206 Makers’ Market at Jet City Labs/Revelry Room. (4540 California SW)

THE WORKS SEATTLE POP-UPS: 10 am-2 pm crafting outside The Works Seattle‘s new Junction location (4540 California SW) – make magnets – plus a 1-3 pm pop-up at Sound and Fog (4735 40th SW).

WATCH THE SEAHAWKS AT THE HYDRANT: Bring your pup! Weekly watch parties, with today’s kickoff at 10 am. (4541 California SW)

VISIT THE GARDEN: Seattle Chinese Garden is open to visitors 10 am-5 pm on Sundays, free but donations appreciated. (6000 16th SW)

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open today! Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? Look for it at, and borrow it from, the West Seattle Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, weekly action in The Junction.

FRESH HOP WEEK AT OUNCES: This only happens once a year! Open noon-7 pm today (3809 Delridge Way SW).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome Sunday afternoons (among other times) at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) – open 2-5 pm today, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MEAD-MAKING CLASS WITH MR. B: 1-4 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), follow the link to register.

‘DETENTION’ AT ADMIRAL THEATER: Second of two local screenings of independent movie partly filmed in Seattle, 1 pm. (2343 California SW)

FORBIDDEN FELINE FESTIVAL: 2 pm music fest in Georgetown whose organizers wanted West Seattle to know about it too – details in our calendar listing!

ARTSWEST MATINEE: Second 3 pm performance of “The Chinese Lady” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW).

ORGAN ANNIVERSARY CONCERT: 3 pm, free concert at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor), as previewed here.

FALL FEST AND COMMUNITY MEAL: Free fun and food at Bethany Community Church (8600 9th SW), 4:30-7 pm.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Brian Fallon in-store at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 5 pm, LP pre-order required to attend.

ROOFTOP MOBILITY CLASS AT SUNSET: 5:30 pm with Lake Washington Physical Therapy West Seattle (WSB sponsor) and Seattle Strength & Performance – our calendar listing has the registration link. (1309 Harbor SW)

VIDEO MUSIC BOX AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm, info here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia begins at 7:30 pm – free to play, with prizes. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz with the D-Lux Jazz Trio at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) in The Junction.

Organizing, or helping with, an event that should be on the WSB community Event Calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!