Another West Seattle park might get improvements. Your thoughts sought – but this time, it’s not the city asking

One of West Seattle’s smaller parks – which has an international backstory – might get some improvements. But first, a survey for you. Here’s the announcement:

The Seattle-Nantes Sister City Association is considering making some improvements to Nantes Park on Admiral Way in honor of our 40th anniversary of twinning with France in 2020. We would love to involve the neighborhood! As a start, we have created a very short, anonymous survey to solicit feedback on how people in West Seattle use the park currently and what sort of improvements might be valuable. Please help us by filling this out; there are only 8 questions. Thanks!