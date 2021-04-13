CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 4/13/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic toplines:

ONE VACCINE PAUSED: Today’s biggest pandemic news – one of the three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S., the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is being “paused” nationwide because of a report that six women who received it suffered from an “extremely rare” blood-clotting problem. The vaccine has been given to 6+ million people in the U.S. so far. City-run vaccination hubs had some scheduled to get it this week but have switched those appointments to other vaccines. Meantime, FDA and CDC scientists are studying whether the problem is definitively linked to the vaccine, and federal regulators say the “pause” might just last a few days. Go here to listen to the FDA/CDC briefing about the decision.

WHAT IF YOU ALREADY RECEIVED THE J&J SHOT? That’s addressed in this local post.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Checking today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – here are the cumulative totals:

*91,802 people have tested positive, 87 more than yesterday’s total

*1,485 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*5,458 people have been hospitalized, 9 more than yesterday’s total

*992,402 people have been tested, 396 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 89,743/1,475/5,398/986,092.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 137.4 million cases worldwide, 31.3 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

PANDEMIC BRIEFING: At 8:30 am tomorrow online, state health officials will present their weekly briefing and media Q&A. Watch the livestream here.

LOOKING FOR A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT? Thursday’s the day everyone is eligible; here’s our ongoing list:

*If you’re looking for a city-site appointment, note that they canceled appointments they claim were posted on unspecified “social media” without authorization. The official advice is to sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, Neighborcare, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

