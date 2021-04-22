CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 4/22/2021 roundup

Here’s what you need to know about the pandemic tonight:

NEWEST NUMBERS: Here’s the latest on King County, from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard – today’s cumulative totals:

*95,062 people have tested positive, 448 more than yesterday’s total

*1,500 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*5,621 people have been hospitalized, 20 more than yesterday’s total

*1,018,555 people have been tested, 779 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 92,599/1,491/5,503/1,002,141.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 144.7 million cases worldwide, 31.9 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

‘FOURTH WAVE’: Gov. Inslee warned at his briefing this afternoon that this is the “beginning of a fourth wave,” especially hitting the 20- to 50-year-old age group. He also tried to reassure people who are “on the fence” about getting vaccinated that the vaccines are “very safe.”

STATEWIDE SITUATION REPORT: The newest report is out. Its toplines:

*Population immunity is helping control transmission, but isn’t enough to counteract risky behavior. *At the start of April, the best model-based estimate of overall population immunity was 26.8%. *The estimated percentage of the population with active COVID-19 infections almost doubled between March 1 and April 2. *Statewide case counts and hospital admissions are increasing. *Case rates are increasing across all ages, except people 70 and older. *Cases associated with variants of concern (disease strains that may spread faster, cause more severe illness or affect antibodies’ ability to recognize the virus) are increasing.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE BY PHONE? You can use this hotline – 800-525-0127.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE ONLINE: Try these links:

*For city sites, the official advice is to sign up for the city’s notification list here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, Neighborcare, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

And if travel time is not a barrier – reader recommendation: Try this lookup for potential appointments within a few hours’ drive.

