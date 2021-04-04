CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 4/4/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the King County Daily Summary Dashboard page, the cumulative totals:

*89,356 people have tested positive, 253 more than yesterday’s total

*1,472 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*5,372 people have been hospitalized, 12 more than yesterday’s total

*976,899 people have been tested, 388 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 87,382/1,461/5,288/959,558.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Time for our weekly check. These numbers are shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard; to determine WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 103 positive test results; 97 in the 2 weeks before that; 66 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 65, one more than last week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 131.2 million cases and 2,852,000+ deaths, 555,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

BACK TO SCHOOLS: Seattle Public Schools elementary students return to part-time in-person learning starting tomorrow.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE? Here are links to try:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!