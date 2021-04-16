BIZNOTE: Pawsitively Kleen opens in Delridge

Just opened this week at 5214 Delridge Way SW – a new self-serve pet-wash business, Pawsitively Kleen. Co-proprietors Mario and Keith tell WSB that they “moved to West Seattle close to 7 years ago and we have always wanted to open a business related to pets.” They of course have their own: “We have had 5 different types of dogs in the last 20 years. Currently we have a Mastiff and a Pit Bull.” Though Pawsitively Kleen is self-serve, they explain, “We will be there most of the time walking customers through the process. We are very excited to be able to serve the West Seattle community.” Hours are 10 am-8 pm.