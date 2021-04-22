ALSO TONIGHT: Alki Elementary students’ ‘Super Happy Awesome News’ – last call to get on the (online) guest list!

You have until 3 pm to sign up to watch this tonight or tomorrow night:

There is still time to get on the ‘Guest List’ for Alki PTA’s Musical Premiere Online Viewing Parties. RSVP by 3:00 PM today! alkimusical.square.site

Alki PTA’s first Online Musical premieres TONIGHT (Super Cast!) and Friday (Awesome Cast!) at 6:30 PM! If you have already donated, purchased from the Bake Sale, or added your name to the Guest List, your Viewing Party Zoom live stream links are in your inbox! Email info@alkipta.com if you do not see them!