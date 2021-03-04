WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Legacy

Another stolen-vehicle report today, this time from Trish:

My silver ’94 Subaru Legacy was stolen from the street right in front of my house yesterday (while I was home working!) between the hours of 6 am and 3:30 pm (when I noticed it was gone).

The plate is #BON4428 and it was stolen from 15th Ave SW in-between SW Barton St and SW Henderson St. There is an Electrician Union sticker in the bottom right corner of the rear window.