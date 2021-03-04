West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Legacy

March 4, 2021 12:01 pm
Another stolen-vehicle report today, this time from Trish:

My silver ’94 Subaru Legacy was stolen from the street right in front of my house yesterday (while I was home working!) between the hours of 6 am and 3:30 pm (when I noticed it was gone).

The plate is #BON4428 and it was stolen from 15th Ave SW in-between SW Barton St and SW Henderson St. There is an Electrician Union sticker in the bottom right corner of the rear window.

Police report number: 21-052873. Call 911 if you see it.

  • S March 4, 2021 (12:33 pm)
    Sorry to hear about your car. I live right by you and I’ll keep an eye out for your car. With the people going in and out of the vacant Salvation Army houses and the RV camps on Barton/Cambridge, I’ve definitely seen a lot of stuff happen this past year.

