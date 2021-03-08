West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen Hondas

March 8, 2021 5:24 pm
Two stolen Hondas to watch for:

STOLEN CIVIC: Liza emailed the photo and report:

My car was stolen last night from our driveway on 21st Ave SW near the Juneau staircase. Please keep an eye out for it! Red Honda Civic Hatchback 1997. License plate # ABL0186.

STOLEN CR-V: Posted in the WSB Community Forums by Jgarcia, word of a stolen silver/gray ’98 Honda CR-V, taken near Delridge/Genesee, license plate # BPE9312. The post has details on interior and exterior decorations.

If you see either of these, or any other known stolen vehicles, call 911.

