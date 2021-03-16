WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Tuesday watch

6:12 AM: Good morning! Today’s forecast starts off cold, then segues into sunshine.

ROAD WORK

1st Avenue South Bridge – The work is scheduled to have ended with the just-completed overnight southbound closure.

Delridge project – Here’s where you’ll see crews this week.

TRANSIT

Metro and the Water Taxi are on regular schedules.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

358th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Tenth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – remember those southbound lane closures are wrapping up:

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.