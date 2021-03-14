West Seattle, Washington

15 Monday

UPDATE: West Seattle low-bridge crash

March 14, 2021 10:50 pm
(Added: Image from SDOT camera)

10:50 PM: A crash on the West Seattle low bridge right now is blocking eastbound traffic. Police have told dispatch that westbound is getting through. Nonetheless, it’s of extra note since the southbound 1st Avenue South Bridge is closed for overnight work (until 5 am). If you have to head this way soon, you might consider the South Park Bridge instead.

11:02 PM: After a short total closure, they’re reopening the low bridge to westbound traffic.

11:43 PM: And now they’re reopening the low bridge to eastbound traffic.

  • bolo March 14, 2021 (11:01 pm)
    Police are busy tonight. I saw them massed at at least three other places: on Dexter Ave,, Seattle Center, and Elliot Bay waterfront.

