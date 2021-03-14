UPDATE: West Seattle low-bridge crash

(Added: Image from SDOT camera)

10:50 PM: A crash on the West Seattle low bridge right now is blocking eastbound traffic. Police have told dispatch that westbound is getting through. Nonetheless, it’s of extra note since the southbound 1st Avenue South Bridge is closed for overnight work (until 5 am). If you have to head this way soon, you might consider the South Park Bridge instead.

11:02 PM: After a short total closure, they’re reopening the low bridge to westbound traffic.

11:43 PM: And now they’re reopening the low bridge to eastbound traffic.