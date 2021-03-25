West Seattle, Washington

26 Friday

43℉

UPDATE: Sky sight seen from West Seattle, explained – rocket re-entry

March 25, 2021 9:19 pm
|      18 COMMENTS
 |   Skies Over West Seattle | West Seattle news

9:19 PM: Did you see that too? Chris tweeted the video, and we’ve had multiple messages from people who saw those lights in the sky looking southward around 9 pm. We’re looking into it …

(Added – video from Matt Bridge)

9:26 PM: Thanks to a caller who mentioned this – here’s the explanation, via astronomer Jonathan McDowell on Twitter: “The Falcon 9 second stage from the Mar 4 Starlink launch failed to make a deorbit burn and is now reentering after 22 days in orbit. Its reentry was observed from the Seattle area at about 0400 UTC Mar 26.” Here’s more on the Falcon 9. (added) And here’s more on Starlink.

(Added – texted photo)

10:03 PM: Added more of the visuals we’ve received from readers (thanks!).

(Video from Rudy Willingham)

Here’s coverage of the March 4th launch from which this originated.

(Video from Jessica Tulloch)

Share This

18 Replies to "UPDATE: Sky sight seen from West Seattle, explained - rocket re-entry"

  • Z March 25, 2021 (9:24 pm)
    Reply

    Spotted this from High Point as well, but wasn’t quick enough to pull out my camera

  • Que March 25, 2021 (9:25 pm)
    Reply

    Is it this?  https://www.space.com/spacex-starlink-satellites-night-sky-visibility-guide.html?fbclid=IwAR0a1f_yJpgISt-GGi0VfhtAtPk5kJ3Oq08v_BGWNueyRzR_EmtHw8eKn6Q&nbsp;

  • StopCuttingDownTrees March 25, 2021 (9:25 pm)
    Reply

    H U G E meteor or something came across the eastern sky at Alki at 9pm. Lasted about 40 seconds. I saw it after my run at Don Armeni Park.

  • K March 25, 2021 (9:26 pm)
    Reply

    Yes! I saw it but it went behind the trees and was gone before I could get it on video!!! My daughter thought she saw a shooting star but it was definitely this! 

  • Harmony March 25, 2021 (9:26 pm)
    Reply

    I saw it too. I was standing in the Super Deli parking lot. Couldn’t believe what I was seeing. 

  • Regan Murphy March 25, 2021 (9:26 pm)
    Reply

    We saw this as well! Crazy!!! 

  • Lyla & Arlie March 25, 2021 (9:27 pm)
    Reply

    We saw it too, so crazy!! Looked way closer, it was gold and orange.

  • Mark March 25, 2021 (9:27 pm)
    Reply

    https://twitter.com/planet4589/status/1375301028514500615

  • Luke March 25, 2021 (9:28 pm)
    Reply

    Yup, I saw it from my south-facing bedroom window near Genesee Hill.  Freaky!

  • Delia M March 25, 2021 (9:29 pm)
    Reply

    Yes! We saw them too, down in Fauntleroy. I got a video, too, but not as clear as Chris’! 

  • Lamont March 25, 2021 (9:31 pm)
    Reply

    Looks like it was a Falcon 9 second stage:https://twitter.com/planet4589/status/1375301028514500615

  • Brandi Bigford March 25, 2021 (9:31 pm)
    Reply

    My mom went to drop a friend off in the West Seattle Junction at this time and she thought a plane was getting ready to crash. But whatever it was, was able to hover.. it was going very slow. She said whatever it was, she could see between 8 and 10 lights and they were white and bright. It was flying very low and headed from the west to the east. She honestly thought it wasn’t going to clear the top of the buildings.

  • West Seattle UFO Spotter March 25, 2021 (9:32 pm)
    Reply

    Yes!!!  Weirdest freaking thing ever, like a long long long spaceship with a million blinking lights low in the southern sky headed north for nearly a minute right about 9pm.  Satellite breaking up?  Meteors?  Waiting to hear what it was!

  • Brandi Bigford March 25, 2021 (9:36 pm)
    Reply

    I just saw the above post.. that is so interesting. So did it crash somewhere? Or were they able to maneuver it somewhere safe?

    • Lamont March 25, 2021 (9:51 pm)
      Reply

      Sounds like it didn’t make its planned reentry burn, so this is it burning up uncontrolled in the atmosphere.   It’ll be at a shallow reentry angle and very high up, though, which will maximize heating and everything should vaporize.

  • cheffy30 March 25, 2021 (9:41 pm)
    Reply

    thanks WSB for the clarification. lucky sight for those of us who got to see it.any more videos?

    • WSB March 25, 2021 (9:42 pm)
      Reply

      Will be adding.

  • J. Lardizabal March 25, 2021 (9:44 pm)
    Reply

    Our son came home from walking the dog and said he saw strange lights in the sky. We knew the WS Blog would have the answer. Thanks!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.