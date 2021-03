1:09 AM: Seattle Fire has a “scenes of violence” responding to 29th SW/SW Cambridge (by Roxhill Park). Police are there too. Updates to come.

1:13 AM: They’re reporting that a male victim has “what looks like a minor gunshot wound to the arm.’ A suspect is being sought.

1:18 AM: The alert just broadcast over police radio says this was a drive-by shooting, describing the vehicle as possibly a black 2000 Ford Taurus, last seen eastbound on SW Barton.