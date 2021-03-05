Remembering John Picinich, 1949-2021

Family and friends are remembering John Picinich, and sharing this with the community:

John Picinich, 71, a longtime resident of West Seattle who retired to Las Vegas, passed away on February 23, 2021.

He was born December 19, 1949 in Tacoma to John and Johanna Picinich. He found the love of his life at the age of 20 in West Seattle, when he married Carol Ewing.

John attended West Seattle High School.He went on to become a marine pipefitter and commercial fisherman. John was a member of Local 32 Plumbers & Pipefitters Union and worked at various shipyards in Seattle for many years. He fished for salmon in Alaska and the San Juans. and was the co-owner of the F/V Joanna.

John loved spending time with his family and friends and preparing Croatian dishes for them. He was known for his sense of humor and love of music.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol; his sons Jason, Jeff (Moran), and Cameron Picinich. His nine grandchildren: Jacob, Nicole, Molly, Madeline, Maya, Macey, Lily, Julian, and Jamesin, all of who brought him great happiness. He is also survived by his sister Joanne (Mike) Holmes, brother Dave (Wendy) Picinich, and many nieces and nephews.