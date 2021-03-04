LIBRARIES: One more nearby branch adds curbside service

For some southeastern West Seattle residents, the nearest Seattle Public Library branch is in South Park (8604 8th Ave. S.), so we’re sharing the news that it’s the latest branch to add curbside service. Starting this weekend, the South Park Branch will offer it, noon-6 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. That means you can pick up items you’ve put on hold, if this is set as your “home branch,” and you can use SPL’s curbside-printing service for up to 10 black-and-white pages a day. The branch’s book drop is open daily. The area branches that already offer curbside service are Southwest (9010 35th SW) and High Point (3411 SW Raymond); days and hours are listed here.