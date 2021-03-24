CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 3/24/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals – note that if you look at the SKCPH source page, the “new since yesterday” numbers are wrong again, so the “more than yesterday’s total” numbers below are from our math:

*86,037 people have tested positive, 304 more than yesterday’s total

*1,456 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*5,241 people have been hospitalized, 9 more than yesterday’s total

*953,472 people have been tested, 2,893 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 84,574/1,444/5,188/938,453.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find all the numbers, county by county, on the state Department of Health data page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

VACCINATION ELIGIBILITY: The state is reported to have confirmed it plans to comply with the federal mandate to open eligibility to everyone by May 1st. (Everyone 16 and up, that is – so far, there’s still no vaccine approved for children.)

IF YOU’RE ELIGIBLE AND LOOKING FOR AN APPOINTMENT … here are links to try:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all three of its sites here. (Note: Commenters say they’ve been told at this site that if you’re eligible, you can just show up during the day without an appointment. We have not verified that as official policy. We have verified the practice of offering “leftover” vaccine at day’s end – to the oldest people in line first.)

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)

*The state says it’s improved its own lookup tool

*Here’s another multi-provider search to try

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: The weekly briefing by Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and other top state health officials is scheduled for 9:30 am tomorrow. It’ll be livestreamed here.

PANDEMIC RELIEF: King County Executive Dow Constantine proposed a $600 million spending plan for mostly federal and state funding today.

