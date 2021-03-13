CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 3/13/2021 roundup

Last pandemic update before Daylight Saving Time arrives:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*84,031 people have tested positive, 225 more than yesterday’s total

*1,437 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*5,175 people have been hospitalized, 9 more than yesterday’s total

*927,326 people have been tested, 398 more than yesterday’s total

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Saturday, those numbers were 82,941/1,415/5,137/914,177.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 119.5 million people have tested positive, and more than 2,648,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 534,000. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, India, Russia, UK (Brazil and India have traded places since last Saturday). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

MASS VACCINATION SITE OPENS The mayor returned to the Lumen Field Event Center today as it went into service as a mass vaccination site:

The Seattle Times reports ~2,160 shots were given today. The city says that’s just a fraction of what the site could handle if and when enough vaccine is available.

ELIGIBLE BUT NOT VACCINATED YET? Here’s our list of where to look for an appointment:

*For the Lumen Field site as well as the city-run West Seattle and Rainier Beach sites – get on the notification list here; check for West Seattle appointments available in the next few days by going here

*Your health-care provider (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)

*Pharmacy chains big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!