CORONAVIRUS: Monday 3/15/2021 roundup

The vaccination situation once again tops tonight’s pandemic headlines:

SCHOOL PROCLAMATION: No updates today from Seattle Public Schools or the Seattle Education Association regarding what they plan to do in response to Gov. Inslee‘s order that schools start offering some in-person instruction to all students soon. As promised, the governor did issue the full proclamation today – you can read it here.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: No King County update yesterday, so these are two days’ worth of numbers on the daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health, representing the changes since Saturday:

*84,303 people have tested positive, 272 more than Saturday’s total

*1,437 people have died, unchanged from Saturday’s total

*5,180 people have been hospitalized, 5 more than Saturday’s total

*933,980 people have been tested, 6,654 more than Saturday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 83,196/1,416/5,147/918,491.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 120.1 million cases, 2,660,000 deaths – 535,000 in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

EVICTION MORATORIUMS EXTENDED: Mayor Durkan has extended the residential and commercial eviction moratoriums another three months, until the end of aJune.

GUARANTEED LAWYER FOR RENTERS? The City Council delayed for two weeks a vote on guaranteeing legal representation to renters facing eviction. The bill’s sponsor, Councilmember Kshama Sawant, was not happy.

PARKING RULES: Today the mayor also announced the year-long suspension of the 72-hour parking limit will end April 1st, though some other changes, such as short-term pickup zones in front of restaurants and other businesses, will continue for now.

ELIGIBLE BUT NOT VACCINATED YET? Here’s our list of where to look for an appointment (remember that eligibility expands on Wednesday):

*For the Lumen Field site as well as the city-run West Seattle and Rainier Beach sites – get on the notification list here; check for West Seattle appointments available in the next few days by going here

*Your health-care provider (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)

*Pharmacy chains big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

NEED FOOD? This week’s nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (March 19th) at 815 S. 96th. … Also on Friday, Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton) will be offering free food boxes 3-5 pm.

