BIZNOTE: Jet City Labs flying into The Junction

(Photos courtesy Derek Moon)

That’s Derek Moon, and if you don’t know him already, you will soon, as he embarks on a new adventure to enhance community/cultural life in West Seattle. He’s opening Jet City Labs in the West Seattle Junction space just vacated by 8 Limbs Yoga.

Via email, we asked what he has planned – here’s his reply:

In a nutshell, we fancy ourselves “a creative space for creative people doing creative things”. Jet City Labs is the creative branch of ABCompany (a digital services consultancy). Jet City Labs will offer hourly rentable workspace to creative professionals, artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and the community-at-large. We also provide training, workshops, production & marketing services for anyone looking to expand their digital presence and reach. Once things open back up, we will also host small arts productions featuring local and international artists with the goal of providing opportunities for artistic collaboration, and to bring increased visibility on West Seattle as a cultural destination.

And here’s why you might already know him:

I moved here to Seattle in 2014. I’m the guy DJing during the Sunday farmers market, the West Seattle Beerfest, The Summerfest, at Supreme (and the old Red Cup) — The BLM march this summer, and that spontaneous 2020 Election Day party…that was me DJing too. I’m the host of WW Seattle on Worldwide FM (one of the largest online radio stations in the world). Most recently I served as the community manager & web guy at Easy Street Records. I’ve been working in technology, arts & music for over 20 years in places like Chicago, Atlanta, West Africa, and Washington D.C. I’m passionate about building the connections between the arts and small business, and firmly believe in the importance of a community having spaces to nurture and participate with the arts. Looking forward to getting to work!

He’s hoping to get Jet City Labs off the runway in April.