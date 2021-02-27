WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

(Texted photo)

Thanks for the tips. Police are investigating gunfire on 42nd SW between Edmunds and Hudson around quarter till 1 this afternoon. One reader says a vehicle was hit. A nearby resident tells us that some sort of argument between two men preceded the gunfire; the shooter got into a car and left. The archived police-radio exchanges include a description of the shooter as a Black man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, thin, in a yellow vest or jacket and red pants, who got into a black 4-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai, and left southbound on 42nd. Officers told dispatch that they found ten .40-caliber casings. We’re still pursuing more information and will add anything else we find out.