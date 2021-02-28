WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 11 views, sea to tree

Thanks again to all the WSB readers who have sent bird photos! We have another collection for you – starting with sea/shore sightings. First, the bird above is a Belted Kingfisher near Don Armeni Boat Ramp, photographed by Steven Director. Off Alki, Danny McMillin caught Brant passing a Kitsap Transit foot ferry:

Two from Matthew Olson – a Red-necked Grebe:

And a Common Merganser:

Robin Sinner photographed a Black Turnstone taking off, leaving its shadow behind:

Now to birds more often seen away from the shore. Here’s a Purple Finch, from Gentle McGaughey:

A Pacific Wren at Lincoln Park, from Mark MacDonald:

A leucistic Crow taking flight near Alki Beach, photographed by Michelle Laughlin:

Two Steller’s Jays, from WTR:

And we close with two Hummingbird photos – William Wright photographed one feeding on a winter-blooming Grevillea during the snow earlier this month:

And Kersti Muul shows us one building a nest:

If you’re doing outdoor work this time of year, be very mindful about not disturbing nests – hummingbirds’ nests are especially small. Here’s what we published two years ago with advice from Kersti.