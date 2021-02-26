West Seattle, Washington

27 Saturday

WEST SEATTLE ART: Musician memorial at 35th/Barton

February 26, 2021 6:35 pm
 |   West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Thanks for the tips! West Seattle muralist Desmond Hansen is working on another signal-box mural – this time on the northwest corner of 35th/Barton, by Super Deli Mart. The portrait is of Trevon McKoy, also known as hip-hop musician JuiceTheGod. Mr. McKoy was just 21 when he was murdered on lower Queen Anne three years ago; fans, friends, and family had a long-running memorial in the Westwood neighborhood where he lived with his grandmother. Hansen’s previous signal-box portraits include tributes to other musicians gone too soon, starting with Jimi Hendrix, painted at California/Fauntleroy three years ago.

