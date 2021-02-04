TERMINAL 5: Opening delayed until next year

The Northwest Seaport Alliance was supposed to present an update on the Terminal 5 modernization plan this past Tuesday, but pulled it from the agenda at the last minute, saying “several recent project changes” had rendered the planned update “outdated.” Here’s a big one: The NWSA just announced that T-5’s opening is being pushed back at least half a year. Here’s the announcement:

Terminal 5 to Open Q1 2022, Revising Earlier Estimates

The Northwest Seaport Alliance Terminal 5 Modernization Project is a critical component to expanding our cargo-handling capabilities. This facility will allow our region to remain globally competitive and grow our local economy. Due to the complex nature of this large infrastructure construction combined with unforeseen circumstances, this project is now seeing schedule impacts. To ensure project quality and a robust facility with construction that will last for decades, the NWSA now expects Phase 1 of the project to be targeted for completion by the end of Q4, 2021, rather than the expected Q2 of 2021.

The NWSA will be providing a full project update during the March Managing Members meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 2nd at 11:30am. This project remains a top priority and alongside our tenant, SSAT, we are committed to delivering the modernized Terminal 5 facility as soon as possible. We continue to believe this project is critical to maintaining economic and industrial diversity in our region and living wage jobs that are key to building an equitable and resilient economy.

At the February 2nd meeting of the Managing Members, commissioners approved three items relating to T5 construction, specifically the South Reefers Repair, Clean Truck Program and Radiation Portal Monitors/U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Booth Power Infrastructure. Piling and other construction work continues on the project.