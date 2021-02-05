Remembering Kenneth M. Lowthian, 1926-2021

Family and friends are remembering Kenneth M. Lowthian, and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Kenneth McDonald Lowthian was born on October 14, 1926 in Seattle. He passed away on January 24, 2021. Ken lived his whole life in West Seattle.

He was a graduate of West Seattle High School, the University of Washington, did graduate work at the U of W College of Education, and participated in a program for Urban Executives at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ken spent his career working for the City of Seattle, and was Superintendent of the Water Department when he retired in 1987.

He served on the Board of Directors at The Kenney, the board of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Directors of the American Water Works Association, and the Executive Board of the Boy Scouts of America. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of Seattle, a member of Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity, belonged to St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, and was a retired Naval Reservist.

Scouting played a major role in Ken’s life for over 50 years. He gave credit to his belief in the program by following the Boy Scout law and oath. He received both the Eagle Scout and Silver Beaver awards. He always had wonderful memories of scouting, especially of Camp Parsons.

Ken had a great love for the outdoors. He loved mountain climbing, backpack hiking, and camping. He embraced his Scottish Heritage, loved to travel, play bridge, antiquing and reading.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy, his second wife Fay, and his brother Ron.

Ken is survived by his four children Vicki Jo (Ron), Burien; Riley (Carol), Duvall; Sharon (Rick), Eugene, OR; and Scott (Diana), Billings, MT. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A memorial for Ken will be held at a later date due to COVID concerns. Memorial donations can be made to St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 3050 California Ave SW, Seattle 98116.

Please share memories of Ken and condolences with his family at www.emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Kenneth-Lowthian * Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle