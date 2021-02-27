Options for February’s final Saturday

(Photo by James Bratsanos – Friday morning’s moonset)

It’s a full-moon morning. Here are some options for the hours ahead:

WINE-TASTING: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) has reopened its tasting room (25 percent capacity) 1-4 pm Saturdays – stop by for a glass and/or to buy wine, which you can preorder online.

WEST SEATTLE ARTIST’S RECEPTION: 2-6 pm, the original Fogue Studios in Georgetown is hosting an opening reception today for acclaimed West Seattle artist Warren Pope‘s retrospective, “Rage Against the Dying of the Light.” Masks required. (5519 Airport Way S.)

BIKE RIDE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES: If you see a large number of bicycles outside Jones Barbecue and West Seattle Brewing in The Triangle around mid-afternoon – that’s the end of the Peace Peloton ride from Shoreline, explained here.

MOVIE – OR JUST POPCORN: In addition to reopening for movies, the historic Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) is also selling popcorn to go, 3:30-6:30 pm.

FOOD TRUCK LAUNCH: 4-8 pm, brand-new local food truck Who’s Eating Gilbert’s Greats will be outside The NOOK in Admiral, 2206 California SW.

Are we missing anything? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!