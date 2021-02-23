FUNDRAISERS: Eat pizza, help two West Seattle schools

If you’re thinking about having pizza before the week’s out, two local schools are getting a slice of the proceeds during separate one-day fundraisers at West Seattle’s MOD Pizza locations:

ALKI CO-OP PRESCHOOL: This Thursday (February 25th), MOD Pizza at 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW will donate a share of what you spend to nonprofit Alki Cooperative Preschool. This is important: “Please use our code (GR176595A) or mention Alki Co-op Preschool in store. NO THIRD-PARTY OR PHONE ORDERS PLEASE!” You can order via the website, though. Hours are 10:30 am-10 pm.

LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8: The STEM K-8 PTA has a fundraiser this Sunday (February 28th) at the MOD Pizza at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton). The code for this one will be GR179557L – or mention the school – and again, you can order in-store or online, for pickup or delivery, directly from MOD. Same hours, 10:30 am-10 pm.