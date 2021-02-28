FREE: Tennis classes for youth in West Seattle, South Park

A program offering free tennis lessons for youth 11-15 starting Tuesday has room in both West Seattle and South Park, and organizers asked us to help get the word out:

TENNIS ACES Middle School Program – FREE LESSONS – REGISTER TODAY

FREE tennis lessons for youth ages 11-15 starting next week and running for 6 weeks 2x/week until April 9th. Classes are outdoors with full covid protocols including temp checks, health questions, masks at all times, distancing, gloves for ball pickup, and frequent sanitizing. No equipment required and racquets will be provided for youth to keep.

*Southwest Teen Life Center site near Chief Sealth will have classes with Coach Amelia Aamot. Tuesdays 3:30 – 4:45 and Fridays from 3:15 – 4:30 pm. Only 12 spots available! REGISTER TODAY! Classes start 3/2! To register email Stephanie.Berry@Seattle.gov ACTIVE system program registration code is: #41199 but must be done with Stephanie Berry directly. Here’s the flyer.

*South Park Community Center site will have classes with Coach Brandon Baccam. Tuesdays 4:30 – 5:45 pm and Thursdays 4:30 – 5:45 pm. Only 6 spots available! REGISTER TODAY! Classes start 3/2. To register email Samuel.Chesneau@seattle.gov. ACTIVE system program registration code is #41201 but must be done by contacting Samuel directly. Here’s the flyer.

Have questions not related to registration? Contact Christina@Sportsinschools.org.

This program is brought to the community by Sports in Schools, a local non-profit organization, in partnership with the Amy Yee Tennis Center Advisory Council and the Seattle Sports Complex Foundation.